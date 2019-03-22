Friends of Art 2019 Art Auction

× Expand Roger Weik Captive Roger Weik

The Friends of Art along with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art & Design invite the public to the 42nd annual ART AUCTION on FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2019. The auction will be held in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus in Edwardsville, IL.

The 2019 AUCTION will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m. Additional work will be available in a Silent Auction. To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook, on our social media website https://foasiue.squarespace.com, or attend a preview in the gallery on the afternoon of THURSDAY, MARCH 21, 2019.

The AUCTION is a spirited event that features friendly competition providing participants a great deal of excitement in bidding and acquiring artwork.

Tickets are $7 for the general public, and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors, and members of the Friends of Art. Complimentary food will be provided and a cash bar will also be available.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Pay Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). A DROP OFF area is available next to the back entrance of the Art and Design West building.

Since l977 the Friends of Art organization has assisted the SIUE Art & Design department in staging this fund-raiser. Last year’s auction allowed the department to invite 16 local, national and international artists and scholars to the SIUE campus in addition to providing funds for 40 students to attend a national conference.

For more information on Friends of Art visit our link on the departmental website www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/art, Friends website-https://foasiue.squarespace.com, or the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook. E-mails may be directed to friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.