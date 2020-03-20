Friends of Art 2020 Art Auction

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 30 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois

The Friends of Art and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art & Design invite the public to the 43rd annual ART AUCTION on FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020. The auction will be held in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus in Edwardsville, IL.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 30 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois
