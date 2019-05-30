Friends of the Library Book Sale
Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040
May 30-June 1
Thursday is the preview sale. Admission is $5.00 unless you are a member of the Six Mile Regional Library Friends of the Library.
Books are 50 cents each except for special items, which are priced separately.
Free Admission Friday and Saturday.
Hours: Thursday – 6pm to 9pm; Friday – 4pm to 9pm; & Saturday – 9am til noon
Saturday a bag of books can be purchased for $5.00.
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720
