Friends of the Library Book Sale

Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040

May 30-June 1

Wilson Park Ice Rink

Thursday is the preview sale.  Admission is $5.00 unless you are a member of the Six Mile Regional Library Friends of the Library.

Books are 50 cents each except for special items, which are priced separately.

Free Admission Friday and Saturday.

Hours: Thursday – 6pm to 9pm; Friday – 4pm to 9pm; & Saturday – 9am til noon

Saturday a bag of books can be purchased for $5.00.

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720 

