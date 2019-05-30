Friends of the Library Book Sale

Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Hardbacks $1. Paperbacks  .50 Children’s books and DVDs  .50 Specialty Books Priced Separately 

Thurs May 30 6-9pm $5

Admission Fri  May 31  4-9pm 

Free Admission Sat  June 1  9am - Noon 

Free Admission $5 per bag(provided)

Proceeds benefit Six Mile Regional Library

Info

Sale
