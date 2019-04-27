Friends of Valley View Cemetery will be hosting a Public Meeting

The Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) will be holding its’ next public meeting Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:30 am to noon.

The meeting will be located at the cemetery office, 1564 Lewis Rd Edwardsville, IL 62025.

The meeting will update the community as to what's happening at the cemetery and to allow interested parties to have input on the work of the organization.

Everyone is welcome.

Two latest fundraising efforts include diner at Culver’s restaurant on June 20 Culver’s Event 5:30 – 7:30 (FOVVC will receive a portion of the profit) and collecting foreign money.

If you have coins or bills from your trip to Canada, Mexico, Europe, or any other wonderful place and are not sure what to do with them, send them to us at the P.O. Box 744, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

Once we have accumulated enough, we will take them to the foreign exchange to get American money. A great way to spring clean and help the community efforts to restore Valley View Cemetery.

FOVVC is a grass roots organization created for the purpose of supporting through fund raising and service the restoration of the Valley View Cemetery.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a membership fee of a minimum of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025 Contact FOVVC at email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message through the Facebook page, Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

You may also contact Jeanne Carter, President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.