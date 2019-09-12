× Expand c c

Join BMS on their world famous Full Moon Float on the Mighty Mississippi River! After meeting at the put in, they outfit you with all of the necessary paddling gear and help you board one of their extraordinary 29 foot voyageur canoes. After a short paddle with a BMA guide and your new river friends, you arrive on a beautiful uninhabited river island just in time for sunset and the "magic hour". While you explore the beach and island, a "campfire gourmet" dinner is prepared for you to enjoy around the fire. After enjoying a meal and some stargazing, you will paddle to the take out under the moonlight. This BMA signature trip is truly a night to remember!

Gear, canoes, guides, dinner and shuttle included in price