Fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes Research at Bakers & Hale

Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Come support Morgan in her quest to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Morgan found out she was a type one diabetic when she was just four years old and has annually participated in a local walk to raise funds for juvenile diabetes research. Bakers & Hale will be donating 10 % of sales for the entire day (on September 14th) to Morgan's cause!

Dine in or carry out

Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
