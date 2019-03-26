Fundraiser Night for Family of Jake Ringering

Ravanelli's Restaurant in Granite City and Collinsville, partnering with Fire N Smoke in Wood River and Troy, Urban Farmhouse in Highland, and Hop House Southern Eatery in O'Fallon invite you to dine with us at any of these locations on Tuesday, March 26th from 4pm-9pm.

On this evening 25% of all dining room sales will be donated to the family of Jake Ringering.

The Owners and Staff are thankful for the hard work and dedication of all first responders, we send our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.