A Fungus Among Us: Mushroom Production for the Backyard Gardner

This beginner’s workshop will cover growing shiitake and oyster mushrooms for the home gardener. Participants will learn to inoculate logs with mushroom spawn and will be provided with basic instructions for growing these mushrooms. This is a hands-on workshop. Each participant will receive a 3- 4 ft long inoculated log (shiitake or oyster) and an oyster mushroom ‘quick kit.’

Registration: $30 (includes one inoculated mushroom log (shiitake OR oyster) and an oyster mushroom quick kit); $10 extra gets a second log (oyster or shiitake) – please specify a preference.

To register online go to https://tinyurl.com/fungusamongus2020 or email mccullyheritage@gmail.com