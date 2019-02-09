Galactic Star Wars Valentine’s Day
Glen Carbon Centennial Library 198 South Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
Saturday, February 9, 1 pm to 3 pm
(618) 288-1212
The force will be with you this Valentine's Day at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library! All ages will enjoy this Star Wars-themed Valentine's Day celebration! The EHS Drama Club will entertain guests with an original Star Wars skit. Attendees can make different crafts and enjoy refreshments--all matching the theme of the day! There will also be robotics on display that children can explore and play with.