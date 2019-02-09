Galactic Star Wars Valentine’s Day

Saturday, February 9, 1 pm to 3 pm

Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 S. Main St.

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 288-1212

The force will be with you this Valentine's Day at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library! All ages will enjoy this Star Wars-themed Valentine's Day celebration! The EHS Drama Club will entertain guests with an original Star Wars skit. Attendees can make different crafts and enjoy refreshments--all matching the theme of the day! There will also be robotics on display that children can explore and play with.