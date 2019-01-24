Gateway Wedding Show

Thursday, January 24, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Gateway Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

If you're going to the chapel and you're going to get married, make sure you say, "I do," to attending the Gateway Wedding Show! You'll be able to meet and speak with various businesses that can help you add a personal touch to your special day. Find inspiration and learn about new trends while viewing exhibits and beautiful displays. Take advantage of the opportunity to meet with a wide range of vendors that represent almost everything you need to plan for your wedding in one place on one night!