Gateway Wedding Show

to Google Calendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00 iCalendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00

Gateway Center 1 Gateway Center Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

Gateway Wedding Show

Thursday, January 24, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Gateway Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

If you're going to the chapel and you're going to get married, make sure you say, "I do," to attending the Gateway Wedding Show! You'll be able to meet and speak with various businesses that can help you add a personal touch to your special day. Find inspiration and learn about new trends while viewing exhibits and beautiful displays. Take advantage of the opportunity to meet with a wide range of vendors that represent almost everything you need to plan for your wedding in one place on one night!

Info
Gateway Center 1 Gateway Center Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00 iCalendar - Gateway Wedding Show - 2019-01-24 17:30:00