GCHS Class of 1973 Reunion

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

GCHS Class of 1973 Reunion on Aug. 3

On Saturday, August 3, the Granite City High School Class of 1973 will meet to celebrate their 46th Year at the Annual Reunion Get Together.

We will meet in the Lobby Area, near the Bar, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Collinsville, IL. The Dress Code is Business Casual.

No RSVP is Necessary for this FREE Event.

Food and Drink will be at your own expense.

Come anytime between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. to get reacquainted with your Classmates.

Prior to this event, around 5:00 p.m., some are meeting at Zapata's for Dinner, which is next door to the DoubleTree.

The GCHS Class of 1973 meets yearly, on the first Saturday in August. Next year, we will Celebrate our 65th Birthdays at our 47th Reunion on Saturday, August 1, 2020! So, Save the Date! 

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at GCHS1973Class@gmail.com or call or text me on my cell at 618-334-3110.

Thanks!

Kathy Parmley Ratkewicz

Info

Class Reunion
618-334-3110
