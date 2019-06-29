Gerald McWorter and Kate WilliamsMcWorter “New Philadelphia”

Gerald McWorter and Kate Williams McWorter “New Philadelphia”

Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10–11:30 a.m.

To be presented at the Genealogy & Local History Library at 401 State Street, Alton.

Gerald McWorter, a professor emeritus of information sciences and African American studies, and his wife, Kate Williams-McWorter, a professor of information sciences, have written a book telling the story of the town founded by McWorter’s great-great-grandfather, Frank McWorter.

Their book, New Philadelphia, was published last September, and will be available for purchase at the presentation ($20). Williams-McWorter describes the book as, “200 years of history in 200 pages with 200 photos.” Please see the book review of New Philadelphia (also located in this newsletter) to learn more.

Seating is limited.

Register at 1-800-613-3163.