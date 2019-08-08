× Expand c c

Now in its 9th season, the Gesher Music Festival returns for two weeks in August, offering chamber music with a multi-cultural twist. The Festival runs from August 8-18 with three formal concerts as well as informal opportunities to hear some of the music and meet the musicians.

The theme of the festival this season, Shelter of Peace, explores the music of refuge, of security, and of sanctuary. Three distinct concerts reflect different aspects of this theme, each in a different venue.

Gesher Preview Concert August 8th 7:00pm at the World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Ave St. Louis, MO 63108

Enjoy an hour-long performance featuring the Gesher Artists in this wonderfully intimate venue.

SLAM Tour: Refuge, Security and Sanctuary August 11th 11am at the Saint Louis Art Museum

Be our guest on an exclusive, docent-led tour of art relating to this year’s Shelter of Peace theme, held in the collection of the St. Louis Art Museum. The tour is free, but registration is requested online.

Safe Haven Thursday, August 15th 7:30pm at the Missouri History Museum This is a Free concert

Throughout history, the United States has served as a safe haven for artists and composers fleeing war and persecution. Join us for a special program highlighting the music and stories behind these refugee composers as Artistic Director Sara Sitzer narrates their fascinating history alongside performances by the world-class Gesher Artists.

Shelter From the Storm Saturday, August 17th 7:30pm at the 560 Music Center Admission $20

From music depicting the story of Noah’s Ark to the 18th century artistic movement referred to as Sturm und Drang, or Storm and Stress, this program explores how composers depict shelter from all types of storms.

Sacred Spaces Sunday, August 18th 2:00pm at the J’s Wool Studio Theater Admission $20

Whether a synagogue, a church, or a chamber music salon, there is something inherently special about each space. In this program, we’ll explore the music inspired by and written for the places that humans have found to be the most sacred throughout history.