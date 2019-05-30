We are hosting an event on Thursday, May 30th for the public at Alton Police Headquarters, 1700 East Broadway, in Alton.

Any person with a suspended IL Driver's License is encouraged to come to the APD from 9-1 to speak with an SOS Hearings Officer to find out what they need to do to get their license back. Local attorneys, State's Attorneys, and judges will be on hand to help navigate the process and help individuals get back on the road to work.

The SOS Mobile Unit will also be on site to print new DLs and ID Cards for those who need them.

We will also have multiple employers on site for individuals to apply for jobs and service providers for individuals to find the help they need while they are here.

Alton residents will receive priority when distributing help, but anyone is welcome to attend.

I have attached the application for pre-registration. While it is not required, we would really like to have people complete the application and send it to roadtowork@simmonsfirm.com or bring it to the Alton Police Department this week. That way we can be more prepared to assist individuals as they arrive.