G.R.O.W. Showcase.

As a Unit of the Madison County Association for Home and Community Education you are invited to "Get Rich On Wisdom" Saturday, October 12th, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville, Il.

Make It...Bake It...Grow It...Sew It...Use It...Lose It

G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. This is a free community event, all are welcome.

If you have them to spare, bring paper products, toiletries and food items for the local Women's Shelter & Food Pantry.