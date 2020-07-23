Get Out The Vote Candidate Forum

YWCA of Alton recognizes the importance of civic engagement. In an effort to educate voters on Madison County candidates that will appear on ballots in November, YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a Madison County Candidate's Forum. The following candidates have been invited: County Board Chair - Kurt Prenzler (R) and Bob Daiber (D); State's Attorney - Crystal Uhe (D) and Tom Haine (R); and Circuit Clerk - Tom McRae (R) and Amy Gabriel (D).

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. This forum will be livestreamed by Riverbender.com, and they will also make it available for later viewing on the Riverbender website.

This event is contingent on weather and on moving to Phase 4 of Restore Illinois prior to July 23. The event will follow state guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated that people will be able to hear the questions & answers from Henry Street and 12th street as well.