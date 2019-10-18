Ghost Hunter’s Tour
Ghost Hunter’s Tour
Friday, Oct. 18, 8 pm
Go behind the scenes of Alton's most haunted spots with a special extended version with more history, more hauntings and more locations that are NOT featured on other tours! Each tour is led by a trained guide and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
For more information, call (217) 917-7859. Admission is $42 per person.
