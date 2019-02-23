Ghosts of the River Road Dinner Tour

Saturday, February 23, 6 pm

Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel

3559 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-1220

Prepare for a chilling night hosted by American Hauntings! After a delicious dinner at Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton, the group will head down the Great River Road on a haunted bus tour to Grafton in search of spirited tales! Discover the tales of history and hauntings along the Mississippi River with eerie locations and a stop at one of Grafton's legendary spots! The ghostly tales continue on our way back to Alton with a special final stop at the mysterious Mineral Springs! For more information, call (217) 791-7859. Admission is $48 per person.