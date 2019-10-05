Ghosts of the River Road Dinner Tour

Oct. 5 & 26, 6 pm

Bluff City Grill

424 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8288

Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings for a fun-filled night of cold chills as we travel the Great River Road in search of spirited tales!

The night begins with dinner at the Bluff City Grill in Alton, followed by a trip along the Mississippi River to Grafton, which will include the history and hauntings of the region’s, eerie locations and spooky stories.

In Grafton, we’ll be make a stop at the town’s most haunted spot and then the ghostly tales continue as we return to Alton, with a special final stop in town at the mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel. Admission is $52 per person.