Ghosts of the River Road Dinner Tour
Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Ghosts of the River Road Dinner Tour
Oct. 5 & 26, 6 pm
Bluff City Grill
424 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 433-8288
Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings for a fun-filled night of cold chills as we travel the Great River Road in search of spirited tales!
The night begins with dinner at the Bluff City Grill in Alton, followed by a trip along the Mississippi River to Grafton, which will include the history and hauntings of the region’s, eerie locations and spooky stories.
In Grafton, we’ll be make a stop at the town’s most haunted spot and then the ghostly tales continue as we return to Alton, with a special final stop in town at the mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel. Admission is $52 per person.