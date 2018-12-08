Gift Wrapping by Alton Community Service League

Alton Community Service League

GIFT WRAP

Alton Square Mall

1st Floor (Next to Escalators)

HOURS:

December 8-14: 11 am. until 8 p.m.

December 15-22 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAYS:

December 9: Noon until 6 p.m.

December 16: 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

December 24: 10 a.m. until 5: 30 p.m.

We wrap gifts from any store for a reasonable charge that aids local agencies and charities!