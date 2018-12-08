Gift Wrapping by Alton Community Service League

Alton Square Mall 200 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002

Alton Community Service League 

GIFT WRAP

Alton Square Mall

1st Floor (Next to Escalators)

HOURS:

December 8-14: 11 am. until 8 p.m.

December 15-22 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAYS:

December 9: Noon until 6 p.m.

December 16: 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

December 24: 10 a.m. until 5: 30 p.m.

We wrap gifts from any store for a reasonable charge that aids local agencies and charities!

Alton Square Mall 200 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
