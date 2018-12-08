Gift Wrapping by Alton Community Service League
Alton Square Mall 200 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Community Service League
GIFT WRAP
Alton Square Mall
1st Floor (Next to Escalators)
HOURS:
December 8-14: 11 am. until 8 p.m.
December 15-22 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAYS:
December 9: Noon until 6 p.m.
December 16: 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE:
December 24: 10 a.m. until 5: 30 p.m.
We wrap gifts from any store for a reasonable charge that aids local agencies and charities!
Info
Alton Square Mall 200 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Shopping