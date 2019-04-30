Gigi Stavros Darr & Jackie Tolson

Tuesday, April 30, 6:30 PM

Imagine the sounds of Carole King, Sarah Bareilles, Stevie Wonder, Etta James, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, George Benson, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, and Elton John all in one concert performance!

Local pianist Gigi Stavros Darr and vocalist Jackie Tolson, originally from Liverpool, UK, will entertain the audience with their eclectic mix of music, creating an easy-listening atmosphere. Register at 1-800-613-3163.