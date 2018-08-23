Girls Who Code
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Teen Services Department Presents: Girls Who Code
Thursdays, August 9th - November 15th — 3:30-4:30 PM 2001 Delmar Avenue.
Learn to Code! Change the World!
Girls Who Code is a 10 week program for girls grades 6-12
who want to impact their community with computer science skills!
Call 452-6238 to register. Space is limited and registration is required.
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Education & Learning