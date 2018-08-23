Girls Who Code

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Teen Services Department Presents: Girls Who Code 

Thursdays, August 9th - November 15th  — 3:30-4:30 PM 2001 Delmar Avenue. 

Learn to Code! Change the World! 

Girls Who Code is a 10 week program for girls grades 6-12

 who want to impact their community with computer science skills!   

Call 452-6238 to register.  Space is limited and registration is required.

Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Education & Learning
618-452-6238
