5K Margarita Run/Walk: Givin' It All For Guts

We all have known someone with "stomach issues." The extent of their illness typically is never disclosed to their friends, colleagues or even family members. Individuals battling Crohn's Disease, Colitis or IBD illnesses typically just deal with it and don't like to share the severity or daily obstacles.

While the conversation of these illnesses wasn't at the top of everyone's focus, so was the lack of funding for research.

The St. Louis Metro area is fortunate to have the resources of the prestigious Washington University School of Medicine locally. A local mother realized the number of physicians which were leaving the area for more lucrative research programs and the deficit it was placing on researching better medications or eventually a cure for these illnesses.

Givin' It All For Guts was founded in 2014 as a resource to raise awareness and donate funds for research of Crohn's Disease, Colitis and IBD illnesses to the IBD Center at Washington University. .Under the direction of Dr. Matthew Ciorba, Director, the IBD Center has flourished. Givin' It All For Guts is proud of our contribution which has led to several publications of the excellent research occurring locally. To date over $38,000 has been donated to the Washington University IBD Center, not to mention countless care bags which are donated to physician offices, patients hospitalized or thru the pediatric infusion clinics at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The board of Givin' It All For Guts is comprised of all volunteers who are simply seeking a better life of those impacted by the diseases. We are a 501c3 (non-profit) group that works hard each day to be responsible stewards of the donations given to the organization.

Our largest, annual fundraiser is a 5K Margarita Run/Walk on October 12, 2019 @ 3 PM at the Alton Amphitheatre. The event will feature a run/walk on the Madison County Trail overlooking the Mississippi River, a DJ, vendors and waiting for you at the finish line is chips, salsa and a margarita.

If there are guidelines which prevent you from featuring the organization, we understand. Please know that any exposure given to the research or if the organization can help just one person impacted by Crohn's Disease, IBD illnesses or Colitis it would be greatly appreciated. It truly is a silent disease to many.

www.givinitallforguts.org