THE RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION IS JOINING THE GLOBAL GivingTuesday MOVEMENT BY HOSTING A GivingTuesday GET TOGETHER

(The Riverbend Region – October 31, 2019) This GivingTuesday, the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) will celebrate giving by hosting GivingTuesday Get Together. The RBGA invites the public to learn more about, donate to, or sign up to volunteer with ten different Riverbend non-profits on Tuesday, December 3rd from 12 – 2 PM and 4 – 6 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company. This event is free for the public to attend.

GivingTuesday, taking place December 3rd, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.

The RBGA’s GivingTuesday Get Together will create partnerships between Riverbend residents and area non-profits. This event will help community members learn how they can use their time, talent, or treasure to give back to their community in different ways. Community members interested in learning more or wanting to become more involved are encouraged to attend.

“The RiverBend Growth Association is excited to facilitate partnerships between Riverbend community members and non-profits who continually make our region a better, more inclusive place to live and work,” explained John Keller, President. “This event is a great way to learn how to become more involved and become more aware of the different non-profit agencies we have serving the Riverbend region.”

The ten non-profit organizations in attendance will be: The Alton Educational Foundation, American Cancer Society, Beverly Farm Foundation, Boy Scouts of Greater Saint Louis, Centerstone, IMPACT CIL, Kreative Kids Learning Center, Oasis Women’s Center, Refuge, and Riverbend Family Ministries.

Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

“When GT launched in the US in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral;” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder.