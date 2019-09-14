Glo Bingo Night
Eagles Lodge F.O.E. 1126 2558 Madison Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Bingo Fundraiser to help Pound Pets rescue pay their enormous vet bills and continue to save the lives of homeless pets.
$25 at the door or $20 in advance.
Tickets may be purchased at the Eagles Lodge or call Kathy Mayes at 618.210.4425.
Ticket includes: 10 games with 6 cards, Glo dabbers and hats
Silent Auction Baskets and Doggie Bag Raffles
