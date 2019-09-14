Glo Bingo Night

Bingo Fundraiser to help Pound Pets rescue pay their enormous vet bills and continue to save the lives of homeless pets.

$25 at the door or $20 in advance.

Tickets may be purchased at the Eagles Lodge or call Kathy Mayes at 618.210.4425.

Ticket includes: 10 games with 6 cards, Glo dabbers and hats

Silent Auction Baskets and Doggie Bag Raffles