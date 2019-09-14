Glo Bingo Night

to Google Calendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00

Eagles Lodge F.O.E. 1126 2558 Madison Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Bingo Fundraiser to help Pound Pets rescue pay their enormous vet bills and continue to save the lives of homeless pets.

$25 at the door  or $20 in advance.

Tickets may be purchased at the Eagles Lodge or call Kathy Mayes at 618.210.4425.

Ticket includes: 10 games with 6 cards, Glo dabbers and hats

Silent Auction Baskets and Doggie Bag Raffles

Info

Eagles Lodge F.O.E. 1126 2558 Madison Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
bingo, Pets
618.210.4425
to Google Calendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Glo Bingo Night - 2019-09-14 18:00:00