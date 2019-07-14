Godfrey Church of Christ VBS

Godfrey Church of Christ 6412 Humbert Road, Village of Godfrey, Illinois

Godfrey Church of Christ at 6412 Godfrey Rd. is holding a VBS  July 14th thru 17th with classes for all ages with Puppet shows on the lessons. Crafts for all ages, a fun night with hot dogs with all the trimmings on the 17th .  All are invited to attend. We will have a class for Adults as well. Hope to see you there.

Godfrey Church of Christ 6412 Humbert Road, Village of Godfrey, Illinois
Fun for Kids, Vacation Bible School
