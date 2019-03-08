Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

to Google Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00

Godfrey Knights of Columbus 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

$10 per person, all you can each-Alaskan whitefish, buffalo, baked whitefish. $5 for students ages 5-12. Under 5 eat free. Also available: $10 per whole catfish dinner (only one) or shrimp dinner (one order) SIDES: Fries, onion rings, slaw, green beans, bread, coffee or tea. Slices of cheese pizza also available. Ladies Auxiliary selling desserts for $1 each. Cash bar available.

Info

Godfrey Knights of Columbus 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Fish Fry
to Google Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-08 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-15 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-15 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-15 16:00:00 iCalendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-15 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-22 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-22 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-22 16:00:00 iCalendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-22 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-03-29 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-04-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-04-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-04-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry - 2019-04-05 16:00:00