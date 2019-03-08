Godfrey Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

$10 per person, all you can each-Alaskan whitefish, buffalo, baked whitefish. $5 for students ages 5-12. Under 5 eat free. Also available: $10 per whole catfish dinner (only one) or shrimp dinner (one order) SIDES: Fries, onion rings, slaw, green beans, bread, coffee or tea. Slices of cheese pizza also available. Ladies Auxiliary selling desserts for $1 each. Cash bar available.