Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt
Calvary Baptist Church - Alton 1422 Washington Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002
Bring your family and friends for an evening of Worship and Fellowship.
The night will start with worship in the Worship Center!
Kids (preschool-5th grade) will register for the Night Time Easter Egg Hunt immediately following the Worship Service.
Families can enjoy popcorn & lemonade on the front lawn.
Kids will find their eggs and then use them to shop in our Easter Egg store for candy and toys!
Fun for Kids, Holiday, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality