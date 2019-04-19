Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt

to Google Calendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00

Calvary Baptist Church - Alton 1422 Washington Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002

Bring your family and friends for an evening of Worship and Fellowship.

The night will start with worship in the Worship Center!

Kids (preschool-5th grade) will register for the Night Time Easter Egg Hunt immediately following the Worship Service.

Families can enjoy popcorn & lemonade on the front lawn.

Kids will find their eggs and then use them to shop in our Easter Egg store for candy and toys!

Info

Calvary Baptist Church - Alton 1422 Washington Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Fun for Kids, Holiday, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
618-462-8816
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Good Friday Family Worship & Night Time Easter Egg Hunt - 2019-04-19 19:00:00