Google CS First Music & Sound

Coding course for Grades 5-8

Thursdays — 4-5 PM

March 26th Through May 14th

2001 Delmar Ave

Use scratch software to play music, create a music video, and build interactive music displays

This 8-week course is designed for beginners with little to no computer coding experience.

Registration required - visit our registration form or call Youth Services at 452-6238 ext 720.