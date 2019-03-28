Google CS First: Storytelling with Scratch
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Every Thursday, March 28th through May 16th
3:30-4:30 PM
Create and share your own digital stories!
No coding experience required!
Open to all youth Ages 9-14.
Space is limited; call 452-6238 and speak with Youth Services to register.
Fun for Kids