Google CS First: Storytelling with Scratch

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Google CS First: Storytelling with Scratch

Every Thursday, March 28th through May 16th

 3:30-4:30 PM 

SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue

Create and share your own digital stories!  

No coding experience required!   

 Open to all youth Ages 9-14. 

Space is limited; call 452-6238 and speak with Youth Services to register. 

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
452-6238
