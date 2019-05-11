Goshen Market

Starting May 11, 2019

Saturdays from 8 am to Noon

The Land of Goshen Market

138 St. Louis St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-6045

The Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday throughout the appointed season, rain or shine!

Learn more about where to find us, what to bring, and how you can make the most of downtown during your visit.