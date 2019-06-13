Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr.

× Expand http://www.thelittletheatre.org/wp-content/uploads/the-little-mermaid-jr.jpg Journey Under the Sea

Musical based on the classic Disney movie The Little Mermaid. Performances run June 13th-15th. Showtime is 7pm each night with a matinee offered as well at 2pm on the 15th. Adults: $15, Children: $10. Please visit Goshen Theatre Project website for tickets. https://www.goshentheatreproject.org/