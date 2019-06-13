Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr.

to Google Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084

Musical based on the classic Disney movie The Little Mermaid. Performances run June 13th-15th. Showtime is 7pm each night with a matinee offered as well at 2pm on the 15th. Adults: $15, Children: $10. Please visit Goshen Theatre Project website for tickets. https://www.goshentheatreproject.org/

Info

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084 View Map
Fun for Kids, Musical, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-13 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-14 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Goshen Theatre Project presents The Little Mermaid Jr. - 2019-06-15 19:00:00