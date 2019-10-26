Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Grafton Oyster Bar

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3000

Do you have an awesome Halloween costume that you need to show off? Join Grafton Harbor for a spooktacular time at their Halloween Party on October 26 is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Dress to impress for the costume contest! Best dressed male and female will win prizes.