Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party

to Google Calendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00

Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Grafton Oyster Bar

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3000

Do you have an awesome Halloween costume that you need to show off? Join Grafton Harbor for a spooktacular time at their Halloween Party on October 26 is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Dress to impress for the costume contest! Best dressed male and female will win prizes. 

Info

GraftonOysterBar.png
Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
to Google Calendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Grafton Oyster Bar Halloween Party - 2019-10-26 18:30:00