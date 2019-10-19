Grafton Rendezvous
Grafton Riverfront Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Grafton Rendezvous
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 am to 4:30 pm
Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 am to 4:30 pm
Grafton Riverfront
Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Join us for the return of the Grafton Rendezvous on the banks of the Illinois River. See pre-1840 history come to life with period dress and demonstrations of archery, tomahawk and knife throwing and traders selling items of the period.
Info
Grafton Riverfront Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Leisure & Recreation