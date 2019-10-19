Grafton Rendezvous

Grafton Riverfront Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Grafton Rendezvous

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 am to 4:30 pm

Grafton Riverfront

Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

Join us for the return of the Grafton Rendezvous on the banks of the Illinois River. See pre-1840 history come to life with period dress and demonstrations of archery, tomahawk and knife throwing and traders selling items of the period.

Info

Grafton Riverfront Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Leisure & Recreation
