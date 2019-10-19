Grafton Rendezvous

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 am to 4:30 pm

Grafton Riverfront

Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

Join us for the return of the Grafton Rendezvous on the banks of the Illinois River. See pre-1840 history come to life with period dress and demonstrations of archery, tomahawk and knife throwing and traders selling items of the period.