Grafton Riverside Flea Market

The Loading Dock 400 Front Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Saturday, April 27, 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, April 28, 9 am to 5 pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

You won't want to miss this fabulous flea market on the river. There will be over 50+ dealers with all types of goods, antiques glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good old-fashioned junk!

Join the fun the fourth weekend of every month from April through October in Grafton.

For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or e-mail tba@gtec.com.

Flea Market
