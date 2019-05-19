Grafton Winery Blues Festival

Saturday, May 18, 11 am to 7 pm

Sunday, May 19, 11 am to 6 pm

Grafton Winery the Vineyards

21028 Eckert Orchard Rd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3004

Kick back for a weekend of blues during the Annual Grafton Winery Blues Festival. Top-notch blues bands will complete the lineup for the festival taking place at the Grafton Winery The Vineyards.

For more information, call (618) 786-3004.