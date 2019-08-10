Grand Opening - Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

× Expand Keith Steinacher Our studio at 200 W. 3rd St. in Alton, IL. We are in Suite number 602 on the sixth floor. It is the second door on your right after you exit the elevator.

We are excited to share Strategic BJJ with the river-bend area! Come join us to see our facility and learn about our programs for kids and adults. We will have experienced practitioners on hand to let you see what it’s all about. Mark that you are interested/going to stay up to date on additions to this event! We will see you soon!