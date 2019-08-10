Grand Opening - Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 200 West Third Street, Suite 602, Alton, Illinois 62002

We are excited to share Strategic BJJ with the river-bend area! Come join us to see our facility and learn about our programs for kids and adults. We will have experienced practitioners on hand to let you see what it’s all about. Mark that you are interested/going to stay up to date on additions to this event! We will see you soon!

Strategic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 200 West Third Street, Suite 602, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
fitness, Health & Wellness, Open House
618.328.3428
