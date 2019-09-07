Granite City CEO to host golf scramble

The Granite City CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group is hosting a four-man scramble on Sept. 7 at the Legacy Golf Course.

The fee is $80 for individuals and $320 per team. The fee includes golf, skins, beverages, food and skill prizes.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. There also will be opportunities for players to sponsor a lunch, beverage, snack or a tee.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Granite City CEO program, which is in its sixth year.

Contact Alicia Lignoul at 618-531-7995 for more information.