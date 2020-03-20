Granite City Community Sacred Band Concert

× Expand Lisa Hartley Free Sacred band concert.

Come and enjoy a free Sacred band concert performed by the Granite City Community Band.

The concert will be held at the Grace Baptist Church at 2600 Edward Street, Granite City, Illinois

There will be a guest performance by the Grace Baptist church and the Meadow Heights groups before the concert.

There will be a raffle for a hand made quilt. The winning ticket will be drawn at the May 8th concert.