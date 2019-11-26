Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service

to Google Calendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00

Calvary Life Church 4630 Maryville Road , Granite City, Illinois 62040

Join the Churches of Granite City to give thanks and worship God for all His Blessings. Key note speaker Pastor Chris Sedabres. Love offerings taken for Salvation Army and Good Samaritan House. Can goods and non perishable items will be collected for the Community Care Center

4650 Maryville Rd.,  Granite City IL 62040

Info

Calvary Life Church 4630 Maryville Road , Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Thanksgiving
6184335336
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Granite City Community Thanksgiving Service - 2019-11-26 19:00:00