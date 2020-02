Granite City Ecumenical Lenten Series

2020 Wednesday Noon Lenten Schedule

Approximately ½ Hour Ecumenical Service

Followed by Light Lunch

February 26* St. John United Church of Christ

2901 Nameoki Rd.

March 4 Trinity United Methodist Church

2542 E. 25th St.

March 11 St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church

2167 Grand Ave.

March 18 First United Presbyterian Church

2160 Delmar Ave.

March 25 Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church

2138 Dewey Ave.

April 1 Unity Baptist Church

2500 St. Clair Ave.

April 8 Niedringhaus United Methodist Church

1311 20th Street

April 10 Good Friday Thrive Church (No Lunch)

2101 Cleveland Blvd.

*Imposition of Ashes offered after the service for anyone who chooses to come to the altar.