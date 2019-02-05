Granite City Rotary Annual Chili Day
Granite City First Assembly of God 2317 Madison Ave, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Granite City Rotary Club Annual Chili Day
All you can eat (Dine in Only) or carry out deliveries available (large orders only)
Adults $6; Ages 6-12 $4; Under 6 Free!
Proceeds fund the rotary club's efforts to support education and literacy in our communities.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any Granite City Rotarian.
