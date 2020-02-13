Granite City YMCA Groundbreaking & Public Tours

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The old Granite City YMCA, 2001 Edison Ave., will transform into an apartment complex called Edison Avenue Lofts. RISE Community Development of St. Louis will start construction on the building in March.

If you are from Granite City and are over the age of 30 you probably have some memory of the Granite City YMCA, across from City Hall. Join us on February 13th at 2pm for one last look at the "OLD YMCA".The 47,000-square-foot building will find its new use as Edison Avenue Apartments. A $10.4 million redevelopment will find its new use as 37 loft apartments and Commercial Space.