Granite City YMCA Groundbreaking & Public Tours

City Hall Granite City 2000 Edison Ave, Granite City, Illinois 62040

If you are from Granite City and are over the age of 30 you probably have some memory of the Granite City YMCA, across from City Hall. Join us on February 13th at 2pm for one last look at the "OLD YMCA".The 47,000-square-foot building will find its new use as Edison Avenue Apartments. A $10.4 million redevelopment will find its new use as 37 loft apartments and Commercial Space.

City Hall Granite City 2000 Edison Ave, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
