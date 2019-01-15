Graphic Novel Book Club

Grades 7-12

Starting January 15th.

Join us in the SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue Teen Room the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 6:30-7:30 PM.

Our first book will be The Nameless City by Faith Erin Hicks.

Copies can be picked up for check out at either library location beginning in early December.

Future books chosen by reader vote.

Snacks provided!

Call (618) 452-6238 ext 755 for additional information.