GRCS presents A Soliloquy of Wintertide: Escapade
Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church 717 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
The 40 member GRCS with musicians directed by Raynard Brown
A wonderful time for the family to hear the sounds of the season. This concert is presented free of charge. A freewill offering will be taken
A Christmas time celebration with the 40 member Great Rivers Choral Society presenting music by Handel, Rutter, Berlin and more
