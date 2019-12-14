GRCS presents A Soliloquy of Wintertide: Escapade

Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church 717 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

A Christmas time choral event by Great Rivers Choral Society with music by Handel, Berlin, David Bowie and many others. This event is free of charge. A freewill offering will be taken

Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church 717 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Event, Musical
618-798-1492
