GRCS presents A Soliloquy of Wintertide: Escapade
Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church 717 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
this performance is with the 40 member Great Rivers Choral Society plus musicians and director Raynard Brown
Christmas time fun with music for the whole family
A Christmas time choral event by Great Rivers Choral Society with music by Handel, Berlin, David Bowie and many others. This event is free of charge. A freewill offering will be taken
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Event, Musical