Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted

to Google Calendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00

Lewis and Clark Community College Hatheway Hall 5800 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois 62035

For over forty years Mark Trammell has sung Gospel Music. Long-time followers of Gospel Music consider him to be one of the greatest baritone singers of all time. He has won multiple awards as a singer and producer, and has been a member of four of Gospel Music's most acclaimed groups - The Kingsmen, the Cathedrals, Greater Vision and Gold City.

Tickets are available online or at the Alton Visitors Center. All shows held at the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College. 

Price: Adults: $25 in advance and $30 at the door

Students: $10

Info

Lewis and Clark Community College Hatheway Hall 5800 Godfrey Road , Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted - 2020-03-22 15:00:00