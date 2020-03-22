Great Alton Concert: Mark Trammell Quarted

For over forty years Mark Trammell has sung Gospel Music. Long-time followers of Gospel Music consider him to be one of the greatest baritone singers of all time. He has won multiple awards as a singer and producer, and has been a member of four of Gospel Music's most acclaimed groups - The Kingsmen, the Cathedrals, Greater Vision and Gold City.

Tickets are available online or at the Alton Visitors Center. All shows held at the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Price: Adults: $25 in advance and $30 at the door

Students: $10