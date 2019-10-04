Great Godfrey Maze

Fridays, 6 pm to 10 pm

Saturdays, 11 am to 10 pm

Sundays, Noon to 6 pm

Robert Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

The maze opens for business Friday, September 20 and will run through November 3.

Let your imagination run wild with a maze theme that is sure to bring you everlasting fun! This year, let the Great Godfrey Corn Maze be your golden ticket to adventure. Zig and zag your way through a design built for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory!

The Great Godfrey Corn Maze is open on weekends, Labor Day, Columbus Day and is open after dark Fridays and Saturdays. Flashlights are required for those traveling the twists and turns of the maze after dark. Flashlights are available for purchase.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 11 and children under five are free. Tickets are available for purchase until one half hour before closing.

Guests can also enjoy the ever-popular Cow Train, Hay Wagon rides, Jumping Pillow and the new Zip Line! Additional tickets required.

